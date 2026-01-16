Karan Johar buys new Mumbai apartment for ₹8.05cr

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has reportedly purchased a new apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality for ₹8.05 crore. The deal was registered in November 2025, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The apartment is part of the Pali Vintage residential project and has a carpet area of 1,060 square feet (98.49 square meters).

Property details Johar's new apartment comes with 2 parking spaces The newly acquired apartment is located on the fifth floor of the Pali Vintage building and includes two dedicated parking spaces. The deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. Level 6, the company behind the development of Pali Vintage in Khar, was the seller in this transaction.

Real estate investments Johar's extensive real estate portfolio in Mumbai Johar has a well-curated real estate portfolio in Mumbai, with his latest acquisition adding to it. His primary residence is an 8,000-square-foot sea-facing duplex at The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra, which he reportedly bought for around ₹32 crore in 2010. He also owns a Malabar Hill mansion worth ₹20 crore and leased a high-end 4,000-square-foot duplex in Union Park, Pali Hill in 2024.

Business expansion Johar's commercial properties and venture into hospitality In addition to his residential properties, Johar also owns and leases several important commercial spaces. His production house, Dharma Productions, leased a 5,500-square-foot office at Signature building in Andheri West in September 2025. The four-year lease began at ₹15 lakh per month with a total rental commitment of ₹7.75 crore. He also owns an office space at Jains Arcade on 14th Road in Khar West designed by interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole.

