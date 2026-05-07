Kardashian reveals being unknowingly drugged at Coachella on her podcast Entertainment May 07, 2026

On her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, Khloe Kardashian shared that she was unknowingly drugged at a Coachella party about 10 years ago.

She recalled drinking what she thought was just "juice," only to feel suddenly disoriented and scared.

Khloe ended up in a bathroom for hours, saying, "No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."

She doesn't believe it was targeted, just a case of not realizing what was in the drink.