Kardashian reveals being unknowingly drugged at Coachella on her podcast
Entertainment
On her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, Khloe Kardashian shared that she was unknowingly drugged at a Coachella party about 10 years ago.
She recalled drinking what she thought was just "juice," only to feel suddenly disoriented and scared.
Khloe ended up in a bathroom for hours, saying, "No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."
She doesn't believe it was targeted, just a case of not realizing what was in the drink.
Kardashian recalls 2007 DUI and jail
Khloe also reflected on her 2007 DUI arrest at age 22, saying it was "obviously really scary."
Spending time in jail with 23 other women felt "obviously really scary," especially since she didn't expect jail time for a first offense.