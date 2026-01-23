Karthi-Malavika Mohanan to have mid-air fight in 'Sardar 2'

A source told Pinkvilla, "Malavika Mohanan and Karthi take on intense action in Sardar 2, with one of the film's standout sequences being a real mid-air stunt inside a flight." "Both actors gave their best for the action, undergoing rigorous training to ensure every move looked authentic and thrilling on screen." The film will also feature high-speed chases.

Film's depth

'Sardar 2' explores deeper political themes

Produced by Ivy Entertainment and Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 goes beyond just action. The film reportedly delves into deeper political themes while retaining an emotional core. Sam CS has composed the music for the film, with George C Williams handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty in charge of editing. Karthi was last seen in the action-comedy film Vaa Vaathiyaar. He will next be seen in Marshal alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. Mohanan, on the other hand, recently starred in Prabhas's The Raja Saab.