Karthi-Malavika Mohanan to have mid-air fight in 'Sardar 2'
Sardar 2, the sequel to the successful 2022 spy action movie Sardar, is set to hit theaters in Summer 2026. Directed by PS Mithran, it features Karthi reprising his dual roles alongside Rajisha Vijayan. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, and Yogi Babu. One of its major highlights will be a mid-air fight scene between Karthi and Mohanan.
Action-packed scenes
'Sardar 2' features high-octane action sequences
A source told Pinkvilla, "Malavika Mohanan and Karthi take on intense action in Sardar 2, with one of the film's standout sequences being a real mid-air stunt inside a flight." "Both actors gave their best for the action, undergoing rigorous training to ensure every move looked authentic and thrilling on screen." The film will also feature high-speed chases.
Film's depth
'Sardar 2' explores deeper political themes
Produced by Ivy Entertainment and Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 goes beyond just action. The film reportedly delves into deeper political themes while retaining an emotional core. Sam CS has composed the music for the film, with George C Williams handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty in charge of editing. Karthi was last seen in the action-comedy film Vaa Vaathiyaar. He will next be seen in Marshal alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. Mohanan, on the other hand, recently starred in Prabhas's The Raja Saab.