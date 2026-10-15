Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's musical sets release date
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic musical, helmed by Anurag Basu, will hit the theaters on April 30, 2027. The film is being produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with music by Pritam. This project marks their first on-screen collaboration, and Sreeleela is making her Bollywood debut after gaining wider attention in Hindi-speaking markets through her appearance in Pushpa 2's song Kissik.
Film information
'A new story which will stay in your heart...'
It has also been rumored to be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, but no official announcement has been made yet.
The T-Series post on X read, "A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen."
The film's new poster shows Aaryan in a rugged look sitting opposite Sreeleela in a field.
Twitter Post
See the post here
A new story— T-Series (@TSeries) October 15, 2026
which will stay in yourheart is ready to unfold on the big screen. ❤️🎬
Starring #KartikAaryan & #Sreeleela
‘Untitled’ film helmed by
#AnuragBasu30th
Produced by #BhushanKumar
In cinemas on
April 2027.#TSeriespic.twitter.com/pRdPOYSAiG
Release strategy
Major releases in 2027
The untitled film's April 30, 2027 release date reportedly has been strategically chosen to avoid any major Hindi releases that day.
It will arrive nearly three weeks after SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is set for April 7, 2027.
The next big releases are Lag Jaa Gale and the Sourav Ganguly biopic DADA, both releasing on May 14, 2027.