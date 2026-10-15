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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's musical sets release date
Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's musical sets release date
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer's release date out

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's musical sets release date

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 15, 2026
05:07 pm
What's the story

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic musical, helmed by Anurag Basu, will hit the theaters on April 30, 2027. The film is being produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with music by Pritam. This project marks their first on-screen collaboration, and Sreeleela is making her Bollywood debut after gaining wider attention in Hindi-speaking markets through her appearance in Pushpa 2's song Kissik.

Film information

'A new story which will stay in your heart...'

It has also been rumored to be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, but no official announcement has been made yet.

The T-Series post on X read, "A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen."

The film's new poster shows Aaryan in a rugged look sitting opposite Sreeleela in a field.

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Release strategy

Major releases in 2027

The untitled film's April 30, 2027 release date reportedly has been strategically chosen to avoid any major Hindi releases that day.

It will arrive nearly three weeks after SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is set for April 7, 2027.

The next big releases are Lag Jaa Gale and the Sourav Ganguly biopic DADA, both releasing on May 14, 2027.

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