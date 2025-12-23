Kartik's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' struggles to secure screens
Kartik Aaryan's new film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is running into trouble finding enough theater screens for its Christmas Day release.
With Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash already occupying many screens, theaters are having a tough time fitting in another big movie during the holiday rush.
The team behind Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is pushing for more showtimes to ensure the film receives fair showcasing.
Competition and screen strategy
Dharma Productions wants at least two shows in single-screen theaters and up to 16 shows in multiplexes with seven or more screens.
Still, most bookings for Tu Meri Main Tera are stuck at just single screens, showing how fierce the competition is this season.
It's a real screen-time juggling act as everyone fights for audience attention over the holidays.