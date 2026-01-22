'Disappointing post': Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau's Davos appearance sparks controversy
What's the story
Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently made their first official public appearance as a romantic pair at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, the event has sparked criticism after an Instagram account promoting gender equality shared a video of the couple's interaction. The post was meant to highlight the importance of visibility, but received mixed reactions from followers.
Controversy
Perry's presence at Davos sparked mixed reactions
The Female Quotient, an organization advocating for gender equality, shared a video of Perry playfully sneaking into their Equality Lounge while Trudeau was speaking. The caption read, "Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, joined us in the FQ Lounge at #WEF26." However, the post didn't sit well with some users who felt it strayed from the account's usual focus on women's empowerment in business.
Backlash
Critics questioned the relevance of Perry's appearance
One user commented, "What a disappointing post... I expected better from this account." Another said, "Reminder that in a world full of wonderful women, Katy is not one of them." A third user wrote, "Is this account not supposed to be about female empowerment and not gossip? What is exactly the point of this video?"
Support
Supporters defended the couple amid criticism
Despite the backlash, some users defended Perry and Trudeau. One user wrote, "They actually look cute together," while another wrote, "I'm all in!" The couple's first public appearance as a pair at the World Economic Forum was marked by them walking hand-in-hand. While Trudeau donned a navy blue suit with a patterned tie, Perry opted for a beige buttoned sweater and matching pencil skirt.
Relationship journey
Perry-Trudeau's relationship timeline: From rumors to public appearances
Rumors of Perry and Trudeau's romance first surfaced in July 2025 when they were spotted dining together in Montreal, Canada. Their relationship was confirmed publicly in late October when they were seen leaving Paris's Le Crazy Horse cabaret on Perry's birthday. The couple made their Instagram debut in December. Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later shared a photo of the lunch he had with Perry and Trudeau.