'Disappointing post': Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau's Davos appearance sparks controversy

Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently made their first official public appearance as a romantic pair at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, the event has sparked criticism after an Instagram account promoting gender equality shared a video of the couple's interaction. The post was meant to highlight the importance of visibility, but received mixed reactions from followers.

Controversy Perry's presence at Davos sparked mixed reactions The Female Quotient, an organization advocating for gender equality, shared a video of Perry playfully sneaking into their Equality Lounge while Trudeau was speaking. The caption read, "Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, joined us in the FQ Lounge at #WEF26." However, the post didn't sit well with some users who felt it strayed from the account's usual focus on women's empowerment in business.

Backlash Critics questioned the relevance of Perry's appearance One user commented, "What a disappointing post... I expected better from this account." Another said, "Reminder that in a world full of wonderful women, Katy is not one of them." A third user wrote, "Is this account not supposed to be about female empowerment and not gossip? What is exactly the point of this video?"

Advertisement

Support Supporters defended the couple amid criticism Despite the backlash, some users defended Perry and Trudeau. One user wrote, "They actually look cute together," while another wrote, "I'm all in!" The couple's first public appearance as a pair at the World Economic Forum was marked by them walking hand-in-hand. While Trudeau donned a navy blue suit with a patterned tie, Perry opted for a beige buttoned sweater and matching pencil skirt.

Advertisement