Keeravaani performs at Hyderabad tribute to Tagore, Islam and Ray

Keeravaani and Supriyo perform impromptu duet

Keeravaani also spoke about how Satyajit Ray's films and writing have deeply shaped his love for Bengali art.

One of the most memorable moments was an unplanned duet between Keeravaani (on piano) and singer-politician Babul Supriyo as they performed Ami Chini Go Chini Tomare.

The night wrapped up with Rother Roshi, a musical celebrating inclusion and social harmony.