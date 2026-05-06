Keeravaani performs at Hyderabad tribute to Tagore, Islam and Ray
Entertainment
Hyderabad just hosted a vibrant tribute to Bengali legends Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Satyajit Ray.
Organized by SHOi and Jajabor Collective, the event saw composer MM Keeravaani performing one of his favorite Rabindra Sangeet, Tomarei Koriachhi Jiboner Dhrubatara, setting a heartfelt tone for the night.
Keeravaani and Supriyo perform impromptu duet
Keeravaani also spoke about how Satyajit Ray's films and writing have deeply shaped his love for Bengali art.
One of the most memorable moments was an unplanned duet between Keeravaani (on piano) and singer-politician Babul Supriyo as they performed Ami Chini Go Chini Tomare.
The night wrapped up with Rother Roshi, a musical celebrating inclusion and social harmony.