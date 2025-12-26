Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' now streaming on Netflix Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Keerthy Suresh's latest movie, "Revolver Rita," just dropped on Netflix after its theater run last month.

While it didn't match the hype of her big hit "Mahanati," this action-comedy puts Suresh in the spotlight as a gutsy woman from Puducherry who gets tangled up in family trouble.