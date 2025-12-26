Next Article
Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' now streaming on Netflix
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh's latest movie, "Revolver Rita," just dropped on Netflix after its theater run last month.
While it didn't match the hype of her big hit "Mahanati," this action-comedy puts Suresh in the spotlight as a gutsy woman from Puducherry who gets tangled up in family trouble.
What to know about the story and cast
The plot kicks off when a local don, Dracula Pandiyan (played by Super Subbarayan), is killed in Rita's house, sending her family into panic mode as they scramble to cover things up and dodge Pandiyan's gang.
The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, and Redin Kingsley alongside Suresh.