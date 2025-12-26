'Stranger Things' S05: Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix
Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 is out now on Netflix with three new episodes.
This picks up after November's first four episodes and digs deeper into Will's power crisis and Vecna's escape, while the gang keeps battling the mysteries of the Upside Down.
What's happening in these new episodes?
The latest three episodes—Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, and The Bridge—find Dustin, Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan still trapped in the Upside Down as Max works on a clever escape plan.
Will reveals a secret in a long monolog, fearing Vecna could use it against them.
The season finale, The Rightside Up, lands December 31.
Quick recap: Where did we leave off?
Season five kicked off on November 26 with four episodes building up to this final showdown with Vecna.
As always, the crew faces their fears and sticks together when things get weird—because in Hawkins, nothing ever stays normal for long.