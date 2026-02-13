'Kennedy' trailer: Rahul Bhat's ex-cop hitman is dark, gritty Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

The trailer for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy just dropped on ZEE5, and it's got some serious dark vibes.

Rahul Bhat plays Uday Shetty, an ex-cop who can't sleep and is believed to be dead—except he's actually driving cabs by day and working as a hitman by night.

The trailer opens with Uday admitting, "My name is Uday Shetty. In the last six years (since ~Feb 2020), I have killed so many people that I have lost count of them.," while we see him looking under cars and handling tense situations around Mumbai.