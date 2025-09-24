Kerala HC stays legal action against actor Shwetha Menon
The Kerala High Court has paused legal action against actor Shwetha Menon, who was accused of making money from allegedly obscene films and ads.
Justice V.G. Arun spotted procedural mistakes in how the complaint reached the police, so everything's on hold until October 28.
The complaint alleged that she appeared in obscene films and advertisements and derived monetary benefits.
What the court said
The Chief Judicial Magistrate had told police to file an FIR without first getting a police report—a step the High Court says was skipped.
Now, the magistrate must show they followed proper procedures before things move forward.
Meanwhile, here's how the actors reacted
Menon called the case a "deliberate attempt" to block her AMMA presidency run, reminding everyone her films were certified and public.
Actor Maala Parvathi hinted at a conspiracy, while Devan called the whole thing "nonsense" and promised support for Menon from fellow actors.