Kerala HC stays legal action against actor Shwetha Menon Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

The Kerala High Court has paused legal action against actor Shwetha Menon, who was accused of making money from allegedly obscene films and ads.

Justice V.G. Arun spotted procedural mistakes in how the complaint reached the police, so everything's on hold until October 28.

The complaint alleged that she appeared in obscene films and advertisements and derived monetary benefits.