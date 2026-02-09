Kerala workers' union wants ₹1L+ actors included in agreements Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

FEFKA, the main film workers' group in Kerala, is asking that any actor drawing a remuneration of ₹1 lakh and above should be included in an agreement involving producers, production controllers and directors.

They say this move is needed because some actors have caused delays, gone over budget, or even interfered with editing—making life tough for filmmakers.