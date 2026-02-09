Kerala workers' union wants ₹1L+ actors included in agreements
FEFKA, the main film workers' group in Kerala, is asking that any actor drawing a remuneration of ₹1 lakh and above should be included in an agreement involving producers, production controllers and directors.
They say this move is needed because some actors have caused delays, gone over budget, or even interfered with editing—making life tough for filmmakers.
FEFKA has also agreed to shorter 12-hour work shifts
FEFKA's general secretary B Unnikrishnan pointed to a recent case where actor Biju Menon allegedly skipped film promotions, costing the producer ₹25 lakh.
Meanwhile, FEFKA and the Kerala Film Producers's Association have also agreed to shorter 12-hour work shifts (down from 16) to help protect film workers' health.
Menon hasn't responded publicly about missing the promotions.