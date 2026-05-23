Khan confronts paparazzi outside Hinduja Hospital, 'Raja Shivaji' apology follows
Salman Khan had a tense moment with paparazzi outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital recently, calling them out for being intrusive during a sensitive time.
The next day at the Raja Shivaji success party, the photographers apologized and things were smoothed over.
Bhagyashree urges respect for private grief
Bhagyashree, Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, spoke up about the incident.
She emphasized that both celebrities and media need to respect each other's space, saying, "when a person is in pain of stress, they want to be by themselves."
She encouraged everyone to be more thoughtful during tough moments.
Khan questions if films trump life
After addressing the issue on Instagram (wondering if films are more important than someone's life), Salman is gearing up for Matrubhumi and SVC63 with Nayanthara.
Meanwhile, Bhagyashree was recently seen in Raja Shivaji.