Khan pictured at home recovering after serious brain hemorrhage

Khan discharged March 17 from hospital

Khan was discharged on March 17 after intensive treatment, including time on a ventilator.

Not long after, he made his first public appearance with son Salman during Eid celebrations, a moment fans were happy to see.

Friends like Javed Akhtar visited him in the hospital, reminding everyone of Khan's impact through iconic films like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don that helped shape Bollywood as we know it.