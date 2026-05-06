Khan pictured at home recovering after serious brain hemorrhage
Bollywood legend Salim Khan is on the road to recovery after a serious brain hemorrhage and nearly a month in the hospital earlier this year.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta recently shared a reassuring photo of Khan at home, saying he's "recovering slowly but surely."
The image shows him relaxed on his sofa, dressed comfortably and looking brighter.
Khan discharged March 17 from hospital
Khan was discharged on March 17 after intensive treatment, including time on a ventilator.
Not long after, he made his first public appearance with son Salman during Eid celebrations, a moment fans were happy to see.
Friends like Javed Akhtar visited him in the hospital, reminding everyone of Khan's impact through iconic films like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don that helped shape Bollywood as we know it.