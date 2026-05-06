Khan's next superhero film could get VFX from Weta FX
Entertainment
Salman Khan's next superhero movie, directed by Raj & DK, could get its VFX done by Weta FX, the same studio behind The Avengers and The Batman.
If this happens, expect some seriously next-level visuals that could set a new standard for Indian films.
Filmmakers aim for global, ambitious storytelling
The team wants this film to stand out worldwide, not just in India.
With Weta FX possibly on board, they are hoping to push boundaries in storytelling and make one of the most ambitious Indian movies ever.