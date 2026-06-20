'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' nears finale with Bhatt and Wahi Entertainment Jun 20, 2026

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is almost at its big finish, and it looks like Farhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi are the top contenders for the win.

The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Cape Town right now, with the finale expected to be filmed in India to keep things under wraps until it airs.