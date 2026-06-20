'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' nears finale with Bhatt and Wahi
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is almost at its big finish, and it looks like Farhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi are the top contenders for the win.
The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Cape Town right now, with the finale expected to be filmed in India to keep things under wraps until it airs.
Early exits as Mishra misses finale
This season mixed things up with new contestants like Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, and Shagun Sharma joining familiar names such as Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, and Rithvik Dhanjani.
Early exits from fan favorites like Orry (week two) and Avika Gor (week four) have kept viewers guessing.
With Avinash Mishra just missing out on the finale after a tough task, fans are eager to see who will finally take home the trophy this year.