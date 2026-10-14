'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to clash with Salman's 'Monster'?
What's the story
The sequel to the cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla, titled Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2027. The film was earlier slated for an August 28 release but was pushed back by makers T-Series. This change means it will now be released just days before Eid and may clash with Salman Khan's Monster, which is also scheduled for a March release.
Release dates
Khan usually runs solo on Eid
While Eid is likely to fall on Wednesday, March 10, Monster may release then. However, it could also premiere on Friday, March 5, leading to a potential box office clash.
If this happens, it'd be the first time in nearly 16 years, per Bollywood Hungama, that a film has taken on Khan during Eid, a period traditionally dominated by him.
The last such instance was in 2011 with Bodyguard's release alongside Kirron Kher-starrer Mummy Punjabi and the Pakistani film Bol.
Cast details
Meet the cast and crew of 'KKG 2'
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will feature Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja. They will be joined by Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia, and Danish Iqbal.
The film is directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia under the banner of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films along with Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath's Tandav Films.