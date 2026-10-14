'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to clash with Salman's 'Monster'?

While Eid is likely to fall on Wednesday, March 10, Monster may release then. However, it could also premiere on Friday, March 5, leading to a potential box office clash.

If this happens, it'd be the first time in nearly 16 years, per Bollywood Hungama, that a film has taken on Khan during Eid, a period traditionally dominated by him.

The last such instance was in 2011 with Bodyguard's release alongside Kirron Kher-starrer Mummy Punjabi and the Pakistani film Bol.