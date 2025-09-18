Kit Harington to lead 'Tale of Two Cities' adaptation
Kit Harington, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, will lead a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic novel A Tale of Two Cities. The four-part limited series is a collaboration between BBC and MGM+. Other cast members include Francois Civil and Mirren Mack. Hong Khaou will direct the show while Daniel West serves as the scriptwriter. Filming is set to commence in October. Here's everything you need to know.
This is what Dickens's original story is about
Set in 1782 London during the war between France and Britain, A Tale of Two Cities follows Lucie Manette (Mack), whose life changes when she learns that her father, believed to be dead for nearly 20 years, may still be alive. The message comes from Charles Darnay (Civil), an idealistic French emigre who is arrested for treason. To free Darnay, Lucie seeks help from a brilliant but erratic lawyer named Sydney Carton (Harington).
The series will premiere in 2026
Harington and West expressed their excitement about bringing Dickens's revolutionary epic to the screen. They described A Tale of Two Cities as "the original historical blockbuster... a heartbreaking romance and a brutal revenge mystery, all set against the iconic backdrop of the French Revolution." The duo promised that their adaptation would be a "twisting period thriller; one with a contemporary, volatile love triangle at its heart." The series will premiere in 2026.