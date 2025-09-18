Kit Harington to lead 'Tale of Two Cities' adaptation

Storyline

This is what Dickens's original story is about

Set in 1782 London during the war between France and Britain, A Tale of Two Cities follows Lucie Manette (Mack), whose life changes when she learns that her father, believed to be dead for nearly 20 years, may still be alive. The message comes from Charles Darnay (Civil), an idealistic French emigre who is arrested for treason. To free Darnay, Lucie seeks help from a brilliant but erratic lawyer named Sydney Carton (Harington).