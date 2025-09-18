Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' sold to Netflix for record price: Report

The source also mentioned that Arjun's immense popularity, especially after the success of Pushpa 2, played a significant role in Netflix's decision to acquire the film for an "unheard-of amount." The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna , Janhvi Kapoor , and Mrunal Thakur, per reports. The project is reportedly being made in two parts, but this has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

Production insights

Makers have already recovered half the budget: Source

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, has already begun shooting. Arjun has reportedly completed his introduction song for the film. The source added that the post-production will be done in Hollywood with some top-notch technicians working on it. The makers have reportedly recovered half the budget, thanks to this OTT deal from Netflix. This project marks Arjun's first collaboration with Atlee, who is known for his blockbuster films like Jawan, Mersal, and Bigil.