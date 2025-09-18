Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal reunite for 'Chor Nikal...2': Everything to know

Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam Dhar , who previously collaborated with Dinesh Vijan on the unique heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in 2023, are reuniting for its sequel. The film was released on Netflix and became one of the most-streamed Indian titles ever. Now, Pinkvilla has reported that Vijan is gearing up for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 with Kaushal and Gautam Dhar reprising their roles.

Production details Script finalized; production to begin soon A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the script for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 has been finalized, and production is expected to begin by the end of 2025. The lead actors will reprise their roles from the first film. The makers are also looking for "more credible actors" to join the cast. Currently, recce for the sequel is underway.

Sequel insights The sequel will be set on a cruise ship The source added that while the first part of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was set in the air, its sequel will have "even higher stakes with a heist taking place in the middle of an ocean!" The entire plot unfolds on a cruise ship, promising edge-of-your-seat thrills with comic elements. Interestingly, unlike its predecessor, which was a Netflix Original, the second part may be released theatrically.