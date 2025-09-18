Is Abhishek joining Prabhas in 'Fauji'? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been approached for an important role in the upcoming film Fauji, starring pan-India actor Prabhas , reported Moneycontrol. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. A source told the portal that Bachchan has already given his nod to the project after being impressed with the character arc offered to him.

Role details Bachchan's character is being 'further developed' The source further revealed that the character Bachchan has been approached for is being "further developed." "Commercials are being discussed and he will soon be part of the shoot as well," they added. The news has raised expectations about the film, which is set in the pre-Independence era. It also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Rajesh Sharma, and Jaya Prada.

Production details More about 'Fauji' Fauji is reportedly the costliest film ever made by Mythri Movie Makers. The production team has built massive sets at Ramoji Film City for this period drama, with Sudeep Chatterjee serving as the director of photography (DOP). The film's leading lady, Imanvi, will be making her Indian cinema debut with this project.