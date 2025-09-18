Who is 'BB19's Tanya Mittal? Net worth, lifestyle claims, more Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Tanya Mittal, now on Bigg Boss 19, is turning heads with her bold lifestyle claims—think showing up with 800 sarees and saying she has 150 bodyguards plus a home "better than a five-star hotel."

Naturally, fans are wondering how much of this is real and where her money comes from.