Who is 'BB19's Tanya Mittal? Net worth, lifestyle claims, more
Tanya Mittal, now on Bigg Boss 19, is turning heads with her bold lifestyle claims—think showing up with 800 sarees and saying she has 150 bodyguards plus a home "better than a five-star hotel."
Naturally, fans are wondering how much of this is real and where her money comes from.
How does Mittal make her money?
Mittal's net worth sits at about ₹2 crore, with monthly earnings around ₹6 lakh, mostly from brand collaborations, endorsements, and her fashion business.
She's built a solid following—2.5 million strong on Instagram—and started her own business at 19 selling handbags and sarees.
Originally from Gwalior and crowned Miss Asia Tourism in 2018, she also shares motivational content as an influencer, adding to her public buzz.