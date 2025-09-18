ABC halts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' indefinitely over Charlie Kirk comments 

ABC has announced that it will indefinitely stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! following host Jimmy Kimmel 's comments on the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision comes after Kimmel faced backlash from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr for his remarks about Kirk's assassination. Carr had warned ABC, Disney , and Kimmel over his monologue about Kirk during a YouTube episode of commentator Benny Johnson's show on September 17.

Industry reactions Nexstar and Sinclair's response to Kimmel's comments Nexstar Media Group Inc. has also announced that it will stop airing Kimmel's show on its 32 ABC affiliates. Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division, called Kimmel's comments "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse." Meanwhile, Sinclair Broadcast Group plans to replace Kimmel's timeslot with a Kirk remembrance special on September 19. The special will be broadcast at all Sinclair stations and offered to ABC affiliates nationwide.

Alford's statement 'Sinclair intends not to return...' Alford further said, "Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time." "And we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail..." Meanwhile, Sinclair added, "Sinclair intends not to return 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform."

Twitter Post Sinclair Group wants Kimmel to apologize Sinclair Broadcast Group says Jimmy Kimmel’s show won’t return until “appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a broadcast platform”



They also want Jimmy Kimmel to issue a public apology & make a donation to Charlie Kirk’s family & Turning Point USA. pic.twitter.com/MmIFUT6oTT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2025

Political response Trump reacts to Kimmel's show being pulled off-air US President Donald Trump has praised ABC for suspending Kimmel's show. He wrote on Truth Social, "Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done." He added, "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert if that's possible."

Show history Kimmel's comments that sparked controversy Earlier this month, Kimmel criticized Trump for blaming Democrats for Kirk's fatal shooting. He said, "We hit some new lows with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them." He said, "With all these terrible things happening, you would think that our president would at least make an attempt to bring us together, but he didn't."