Honey Singh's 6-year legal battle over 'Makhna' ends
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is officially in the clear after a long-running FIR against him was quashed by the National Lok Adalat in Mohali.
The case, filed back in 2019, accused Singh of using obscene and offensive lyrics in his 2018 track "Makhna."
Complaints came from a police officer and Manisha Gulati, who was then heading Punjab's State Women's Commission.
Complainants agreed to withdraw objections
Singh faced charges under laws about obscenity and insulting women, plus sections of the IT and Prohibition Acts.
But on a date before or in September 2025, both complainants agreed to withdraw their objections after police pointed out that "Makhna" had already been cleared by India's film certification board back in December 2018—and its lyrics didn't target any individual woman.
With this, Presiding Officer Anish Goyal ordered the case closed, ending six years of legal drama over the song.