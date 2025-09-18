Honey Singh's 6-year legal battle over 'Makhna' ends

Complainants agreed to withdraw objections

Singh faced charges under laws about obscenity and insulting women, plus sections of the IT and Prohibition Acts.

But on a date before or in September 2025, both complainants agreed to withdraw their objections after police pointed out that "Makhna" had already been cleared by India's film certification board back in December 2018—and its lyrics didn't target any individual woman.

With this, Presiding Officer Anish Goyal ordered the case closed, ending six years of legal drama over the song.