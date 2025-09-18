Jimmy Kimmel's show suspended over comments on conservative commentator's murder

Kimmel's remarks, Nexstar president's take, and online debate

Kimmel called out "MAGA land" for politicizing Kirk's death and also criticized Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and J.D. Vance in his monolog.

Nextstar's president Andrew Alford labeled the comments "offensive and insensitive."

The move sparked debate online, with White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich backing ABC's decision as part of "Consequence Culture."

Kimmel hasn't responded publicly yet, and this comes just after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert's show—showing how heated things are between politics and late-night TV right now.