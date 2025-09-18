ABC pulls 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' amid Trump-Kimmel feud
ABC has taken "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off the air indefinitely, following some controversial comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk.
The network confirmed the move on Wednesday, and it comes right after former President Donald Trump had predicted the show's end—especially since CBS already canceled "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" back in July 2025.
Kimmel's Trump jokes fuel late-night wars
Kimmel's sharp jokes about Trump have kept their feud going strong. Trump recently called out Kimmel and other hosts for "absolutely NO TALENT" on Truth Social.
After Colbert's show was axed, Kimmel openly backed Colbert online and criticized CBS's decision.
Just this summer, Kimmel was also spotted at an anti-Trump protest with his family—making his stance pretty clear as late-night TV gets even more political.