ABC pulls 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' amid Trump-Kimmel feud

Kimmel's Trump jokes fuel late-night wars

Kimmel's sharp jokes about Trump have kept their feud going strong. Trump recently called out Kimmel and other hosts for "absolutely NO TALENT" on Truth Social.

After Colbert's show was axed, Kimmel openly backed Colbert online and criticized CBS's decision.

Just this summer, Kimmel was also spotted at an anti-Trump protest with his family—making his stance pretty clear as late-night TV gets even more political.