Krithi Shetty to mark Bollywood debut soon
What's the story
Telugu actor Krithi Shetty, who rose to fame with Uppena, is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut. According to Pinkvilla, she will be headlining a romantic film directed by Rohit Shetty's protege Vidhi Ghodgaonkar. The project is likely to go on floors later this year and will introduce Shetty to Hindi-speaking audiences in a new light.
Director's insight
More about the film and Ghodgaonkar
Ghodgaonkar, who has been associated with Shetty for 17 years, will be making her directorial debut with this film.
The source told Pinkvilla, "Her long association with the filmmaker is expected to bring an interesting perspective to the project as she steps into the director's chair for this romantic venture."
The film will be produced by Abhishek S Vyas under the AVS Studios banner.
Career trajectory
Other projects of Shetty
Shetty, who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films, was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany opposite Pradeep Ranganathan and SJ Suryah.
She also has a multilingual film Genie in the pipeline, co-starring Jayam Ravi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
An official announcement about her Bollywood debut is awaited.