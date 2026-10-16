Kriti Sanon approaches High Court to protect her personality rights
What's the story
Actor Kriti Sanon has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. The court, on Friday, asked for a detailed examination of legal principles governing such claims as similar cases are rising. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Sanon's advocate Pravin Anand to prepare a comprehensive compilation of judgments and research material on personality rights.
Legal details
Court asks for clarification on various legal aspects
The court has asked Anand to clarify the scope of personality rights, what aspects of an individual's identity can be legally protected, and whether such disputes fall under the Intellectual Property Division (IPD) of the High Court.
These queries are crucial as personality rights disputes may involve privacy, intellectual property, publicity rights, and commercial exploitation considerations.
Advocate's input
Next hearing is on October 29
During the hearing, Anand argued that personality rights could cover an individual's name, voice, image, face, photographs, and videos.
He also raised concerns over the unauthorized commercial use of a person's identity without their consent.
Justice Kaurav directed Anand to submit research papers, relevant judgments, and his understanding of the legal position on personality rights.
The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on October 29.
Wider trend
Other celebrities who have taken similar legal steps
Sanon's petition is part of a growing trend where public figures are approaching the Delhi High Court to protect their identities from unauthorized use.
Other notable personalities who have sought personality rights protection include actors Vijay Deverakonda, Kangana Ranaut, and Tabu; cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma; Congress leader Shashi Tharoor; and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.