Kriti Sanon to star in Maddock Films's horror movie
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is set to star in an upcoming horror film from Maddock Films. The project is in pre-production and planning stages and will be a large-scale venture, Variety India reported. Sanon's association with Maddock has been fruitful so far, spanning 10 projects including Raabta (2017), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Bhediya (2022), among others.
Role exploration
Sanon wants to 'explore the genre'
A source told the outlet that Sanon has locked the untitled horror movie as her next project.
"While she has stated in interviews that she isn't fond of watching horror movies, she expressed a strong desire to explore the genre to challenge herself as an actor, and this film came along at the right time."
Production history
Maddock Films has produced several successful horror comedies
Maddock Films has a history of producing successful horror comedies.
The studio has created movies like Munjya, Stree, Thamma, and Roohi.
Meanwhile, Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
The film earned ₹113.73 crore at the domestic box office and ₹147.73 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.