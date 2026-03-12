Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Actor Kritika Kamra and TV host-actor Gaurav Kapur have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home. The couple registered their marriage with a low-key celebration, attended by close family and friends, reported Variety India. The wedding was inspired by the beautiful sunset that graces the Mumbai coastline. "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love," said Kamra and Kapur in a joint statement.

Attire details What the bride and groom wore Kamra wore a red Chanderi saree, handwoven by her mother from her label that promotes the traditional handloom industry of weaving Chanderi silk. Kapur complemented his bride in an ivory and gold sherwani by designer Raghavendra Rathore. The outfits were in line with the golden hour theme of their wedding.

Event specifics Photographer Joseph Radhik captured the moments The wedding was captured by celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, who has shot numerous celebrity weddings in India. The decor for the venue was done by Devika Narain, who brought the couple's sunset-inspired vision to life. The celebrations will continue with a larger gathering hosted by the couple on Thursday, March 12, where friends and well-wishers will come together to celebrate their union.

