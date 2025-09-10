'Krrish 4' update: Hrithik reveals filming timeline, his dual role
Hrithik Roshan gave an update on Krrish 4, saying it's "too early to speak" about the much-awaited film, a statement he made in 2024.
The superhero franchise kicked off with Koi... Mil Gaya way back in 2003, followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).
The fourth movie is currently in pre-production, with filming lined up for mid-2026 and a release planned for 2027.
Hrithik to direct the film
This time, Hrithik isn't just playing the hero—he's also stepping behind the camera as director.
The project hit some bumps due to budget issues, but those have now been sorted out. The film is being co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Filmkraft.
As Hrithik put it, "The things are falling into place. It's still a long way to go."
Shooting to begin in mid-2026
Producer Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik's dad) shared that while the script came together fast, money troubles slowed things down.
Now that funding is set, shooting will kick off in mid-2026 and may continue until the end of 2026.
After War 2 didn't do well at the box office recently, fans and industry folks see Krrish 4 as a big moment for both Hrithik's career and his iconic franchise.