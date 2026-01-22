Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's recent statement
What's the story
Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has responded to his uncle, actor Govinda's comments about him. In a recent interview, Govinda had said that the writers often force Abhishek to say things that make him feel insulted on TV shows. Reacting to this, Abhishek told HT City, "I love Govinda mama and respect him. He is a legend and has next-level thoughts." He added that perhaps this is why his uncle sees things differently than others do.
Abhishek's response
'I take it in a positive way...'
Abhishek further said, "The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people. I take it in a positive way." Govinda had earlier said, "If you are a fan of Krushna's television shows, you'll see how the writers often force him to say things that make me feel insulted." He also mentioned that he has advised Abhishek to be careful about what he says on TV shows.
Family dynamics
Sunita Ahuja's statement on family relations
In a previous interview, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had spoken about the strained relations within the family since 2016. However, she said that things have now changed and she wants all the children to be happy. "Krushna grew up with me... For me, they are all my children. I've forgotten everything from the past," Ahuja said.