Kumar has minor eye surgery, pauses work after Kerala shoot

Kumar thanks Bazmee, cites upcoming films

Akshay hopped on X to thank Bazmee and called this film schedule "This one's been special," giving a shoutout to his co-stars and crew.

Known for his super disciplined lifestyle (he hasn't touched a samosa in 15 years!), Akshay has big movies lined up like Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and Golmaal 5, proving he's not slowing down anytime soon.