Kumar has minor eye surgery, pauses work after Kerala shoot
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just had a minor eye surgery for vision correction while filming his new movie with Anees Bazmee, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna.
After finishing the Kerala shoot, he's pressing pause to recover before jumping back into work.
Kumar thanks Bazmee, cites upcoming films
Akshay hopped on X to thank Bazmee and called this film schedule "This one's been special," giving a shoutout to his co-stars and crew.
Known for his super disciplined lifestyle (he hasn't touched a samosa in 15 years!), Akshay has big movies lined up like Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and Golmaal 5, proving he's not slowing down anytime soon.