'Final goodbye': 'Kumkum Bhagya' ends after a decade

The popular television show Kumkum Bhagya has finally gone off-air after an impressive run of over a decade. The show, which started in 2014 with actors Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Mrunal Thakur , recently concluded its journey on TV. One of the series's original cast members, Supriya Shukla (who played Sarla Arora), bid an emotional farewell to the series.

Emotional farewell The actor's heartfelt note Shukla took to Instagram to share the original poster of Kumkum Bhagya. She wrote, "15th April.. 2014.. this journey started... This show has given so much... that it cannot be expressed in words... A television show I am proud to be a small part of..." The actor also thanked her co-stars and shared fond memories from the sets.

Show's legacy More shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya,' requests Shukla Shukla also acknowledged the show's lasting impact, saying, "Though not been on KKB sets since 2017... but Kumkum never left me... A final goodbye to this beautiful, warm show..." She added that she still gets compliments for her work on Kumkum Bhagya even when working on films and OTT projects. The actor expressed hope for TV to produce more shows like Kumkum Bhagya in the future.