Pawan Kalyan 's much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG (or OG) , has been hit by a major setback. The film's North American distributor, York Cinemas, is considering legal steps to resolve the issue with its distributor due to the failure to deliver the movie on time. This delay, along with concerns over public safety and security, has forced York Cinemas to cancel all screenings of the film in North America.

Legal dispute 'Safety of our patrons...top priority': York Cinemas In an official statement, York Cinemas expressed its concerns over the late delivery of They Call Him OG. The cinema chain said, "We regret to inform you that York Cinemas has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming exhibitions of the film They Call Him OG." "The safety of our patrons, employees, and the public remains our top priority." The statement also highlighted concerns regarding various cultural and political forces that could pose potential risks to public safety.

Statement 'York Cinemas previously faced requests to inflate sales numbers' The statement further read, "York Cinemas has previously faced requests by individuals affiliated with the distributor of OG in North America to artificially inflate sales numbers to increase the economic value of future OG South Asian films." "This was apparently done in an effort by such individuals to gain greater control over the South Asian film industry in North America."

Statement 'York Cinemas refuses to engage in unethical business practices' The post went on, "These individuals also appear to be creating a cultural divide in South Asian communities based on social standing and political affiliations." "York Cinemas refuses to engage in unethical business practices and supports and encourages all groups within the South Asian community to flourish."

Update Positive update from York Cinemas In a positive update, York Cinemas said, "We are currently working with our legal team to resolve the issue regarding the OG movie, as Prathyangira Cinemas has not confirmed that they will be releasing the movie to us as they had previously advised." "In the event the issue cannot be resolved, your ticket will be fully refunded. Please rest assured that, moving forward, we will no longer be working with this distributor to avoid such disruptions."