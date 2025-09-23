Hit Hollywood horror 'Weapons' is getting a prequel 

Zach Cregger, the director of Weapons , has confirmed that a prequel movie centered on Aunt Gladys is in the works. The antagonist character was memorably portrayed by Amy Madigan. Speaking to Fangoria ahead of Weapons's digital release, Cregger said, "It is real and I've been talking to Warner Bros about it." "There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it."

Timing Prequel discussions started before 'Weapons' success Cregger clarified that the discussions for the prequel were not influenced by Weapons's box office and critical success. The idea for the prequel had been conceived before the film grossed nearly $150 million in the US (and a total of $263 million worldwide) on a budget of under $40 million. "I was ready," Cregger said about the prequel.

Future plans Will Madigan reprise her role? Madigan, who played Aunt Gladys, was asked about her potential return to the franchise earlier. She had said, "It's not that I discount it, but in this business, nothing's real 'til it's real." "I just had such a great time working with Zach and being inside that brain of his." Meanwhile, Cregger is currently rebooting Resident Evil for Sony Pictures and will later work on Flood.