Nana Patekar's foundation helps families affected by cross-border shelling
Entertainment
Nana Patekar's Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, teaming up with the Indian Army, has provided relief to about 117 families hit by cross-border shelling in Rajouri and Poonch.
Following Operation Sindoor, they distributed essentials worth ₹42 lakh.
Patekar called it a "collective responsibility" to help during such times.
Patekar on India-Pakistan cricket, upcoming film
Patekar gave a shout-out to industry colleagues like Johnny Lever who support causes quietly, saying many never come to the forefront.
He also urged caution over India-Pakistan cricket amid tensions.
On the film front, his latest movie Vanvaas (released December 2024) will stream on ZEE5 from March 14, 2025.