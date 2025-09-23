Next Article
Emraan-Disha's 'Awarapan 2' goes on floors: Everything to know
Entertainment
Awarapan 2, the follow-up to the 2007 romantic thriller, is officially in production. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani in a lead role.
The first shooting schedule just started in Bangkok and will last about a month, with over half the movie being shot there.
When and where to watch the movie
After wrapping up in Bangkok, filming moves to Mumbai with plans to finish by January 2026.
Awarapan 2 is set for release on April 3, 2026—no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
More updates on the film
Producer Vishesh Bhatt is aiming for another memorable soundtrack by teaming up with multiple composers.
The story continues its intense romantic thriller vibe, mostly set against the backdrop of Bangkok.