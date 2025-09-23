Emraan-Disha's 'Awarapan 2' goes on floors: Everything to know Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Awarapan 2, the follow-up to the 2007 romantic thriller, is officially in production. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani in a lead role.

The first shooting schedule just started in Bangkok and will last about a month, with over half the movie being shot there.