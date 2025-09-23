Next Article
Madhampatty Rangaraj faces investigation over abortion allegations
Entertainment
Popular chef and actor Madhampatty Rangaraj is under police investigation after fashion designer Joy Crizildaa accused him of hiding his first marriage and pressuring her into multiple abortions.
The case, filed recently with Chennai authorities, has sparked a lot of public discussion, especially online.
Police questioned Crizildaa for 6 hours
Police questioned Crizildaa for six hours on September 22 about her relationship with Rangaraj, secret temple weddings, and medical records linked to the alleged abortions.
Despite facing online backlash, Crizildaa says she's determined to seek justice.