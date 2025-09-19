Here's how to watch 'Weapons' on OTT in India

The supernatural horror thriller Weapons , directed by Zach Cregger, is now available for streaming in India. The film, which explores the mysterious disappearance of schoolchildren in Maybrook, Pennsylvania, has been a hit with horror fans worldwide. Now, Indian viewers can watch the movie on popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream (BMS Stream). Here's how to watch it online.

Streaming details Rental cost and language options The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and BMS Stream. However, unlike typical OTT releases, Weapons requires viewers to pay a slightly higher rental fee. On Amazon Prime Video, the rental cost is ₹499, and it is available only in English with no dubbed versions in Indian languages like Telugu or Hindi. Meanwhile, it's available on BMS Stream for ₹549 (rent), or ₹799 (buy), reported Economic Times.

Movie details Plot and cast of the film Weapons, written, produced, and co-composed by Cregger, revolves around a mysterious event in Maybrook where 17 schoolchildren vanish from their classroom at 2:17am. The story is told through six different perspectives that offer new insights into the chilling disappearance and gradually reveal a deeper truth. The film stars Julia Garner as Justine Gandy, a teacher who becomes a person of interest in the investigation.