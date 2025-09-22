Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' trailer finally out!

The much-anticipated trailer of They Call Him OG, a Telugu film starring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi , faced multiple delays. But now, the end is over, as the clip is finally out. The movie is set to release on Thursday. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, it is one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2025.

Delay explanation Trailer shown at 'OG Concert' but not online The trailer was initially scheduled to be released on Sunday at 10:08am but it was later postponed to the pre-release event, the OG Concert in the evening. At the event, Kalyan acknowledged the delay by saying, "There is still a DI issue, but then I forced the makers to play the trailer here for you." However, despite this revelation, fans were left disappointed as the trailer was only shown to those attending the concert and not released online.

Fan reactions Fans eagerly await trailer ahead of film's release Kalyan tried to pacify fans by quoting his dialogue from Jalsa, "Sanjay Sahoo ki yedi antha suluva raadu. Similarly, nothing comes easy to Pawan Kalyan. Sometimes it's censors, some other times it's something else," reported Cinema Express. However, the lack of a new official release date for the trailer has frustrated fans just days ahead of the film's theatrical release on Thursday, September 25. Finally, on Monday afternoon, the official handles started teasing the release of the clip.