'Raghu Dakat' team kicks off puja celebrations with riverside get-together Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

The cast and crew of the upcoming Bengali film Raghu Dakat kicked off Puja celebrations with a relaxed riverside get-together after their trailer launch.

Stars like Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and director Dhrubo Banerjee joined in for good food, laughs, and plenty of festive spirit along the Hooghly.