'Raghu Dakat' team kicks off puja celebrations with riverside get-together
Entertainment
The cast and crew of the upcoming Bengali film Raghu Dakat kicked off Puja celebrations with a relaxed riverside get-together after their trailer launch.
Stars like Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and director Dhrubo Banerjee joined in for good food, laughs, and plenty of festive spirit along the Hooghly.
'Raghu Dakat's trailer launch drew over 12,000 fans
Raghu Dakat's trailer launch at Netaji Indoor Stadium drew over 12,000 fans with its impressive sound and light show.
The huge turnout set an upbeat mood for the team's celebration.