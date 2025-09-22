Reliance announces 2 Hindi films with birthday boy Unni Mukundan

Career highlights

Mukundan to produce action thriller in Malayalam, too

These upcoming Hindi films will be significant milestones in Mukundan's career, especially after his pan-Indian fame with the blockbuster film Marco. The actor has been a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry and is now ready to expand his horizons into Bollywood. Meanwhile, Mukundan is also producing an action thriller in Malayalam with Einstein Media under Unni Mukundan Films. The film is being directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy.