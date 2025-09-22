Reliance announces 2 Hindi films with birthday boy Unni Mukundan
What's the story
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, fondly known as "India's Muscle Aliyan," is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The announcement was made by Reliance Entertainment on the actor's 38th birthday on Monday, revealing that he will star in two major Hindi projects. The production house took to social media to share the news and extend their birthday wishes to Mukundan.
Career highlights
Mukundan to produce action thriller in Malayalam, too
These upcoming Hindi films will be significant milestones in Mukundan's career, especially after his pan-Indian fame with the blockbuster film Marco. The actor has been a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry and is now ready to expand his horizons into Bollywood. Meanwhile, Mukundan is also producing an action thriller in Malayalam with Einstein Media under Unni Mukundan Films. The film is being directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy.
Upcoming projects
Mukundan to play PM Modi in 'Maa Vande'
In addition to his Bollywood debut, Mukundan recently announced that he will be playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. The film, directed by Kranti Kumar CH, will be released in all major Indian languages. On Monday, a new poster for the film depicting the actor as Modi was also shared.