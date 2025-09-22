'Maa Vande' team celebrates Unni Mukundan's birthday with special poster
What's the story
Actor Unni Mukundan, who is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday, will be seen playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. To mark this special occasion, the makers of the film released a unique poster featuring Mukundan as Modi. The poster shows Modi receiving blessings from up above.
Actor's insight
Film to be released in multiple languages
Mukundan earlier revealed that playing the Prime Minister was an emotional journey for him, offering a glimpse into Modi's life, commitment, and vision for India. The film was announced on PM Modi's 75th birthday. The movie is directed by Kranthi Kumar CH and produced by Veer Reddy M and Silver Cast Productions. It will be released worldwide in every major Indian language.
Twitter Post
Check out the new poster here
From Maa’s blessing to the nation’s anthem… ✨— Maa Vande (@MaaVandeMovie) September 22, 2025
Team #MaaVande wishes @Iamunnimukundan a very Happy Birthday! ❤️🤗#HBDUnniMukundan@silvercast_prod @sannajaji @veerreddy_m @DOPSenthilKumar @RaviBasrur @Sreekar_Prasad @sabucyril @SolomonStunts @GangadharNS1 @MaaVandeMovie pic.twitter.com/rb6JsF30yp