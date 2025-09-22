LOADING...
Unni Mukundan celebrates his birthday on Monday

'Maa Vande' team celebrates Unni Mukundan's birthday with special poster

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 22, 2025
01:57 pm
What's the story

Actor Unni Mukundan, who is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday, will be seen playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. To mark this special occasion, the makers of the film released a unique poster featuring Mukundan as Modi. The poster shows Modi receiving blessings from up above.

Actor's insight

Film to be released in multiple languages

Mukundan earlier revealed that playing the Prime Minister was an emotional journey for him, offering a glimpse into Modi's life, commitment, and vision for India. The film was announced on PM Modi's 75th birthday. The movie is directed by Kranthi Kumar CH and produced by Veer Reddy M and Silver Cast Productions. It will be released worldwide in every major Indian language.

