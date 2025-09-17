Who is Unni Mukundan, Malayalam actor playing PM Modi? 

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. The film was announced on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday. The biopic will trace his life journey from childhood to becoming India's leader. It will also showcase his bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi. Find out more about Mukundan.

Early life Who is Unni Mukundan? Born on September 22, 1987, in Thrissur, Kerala, Mukundan completed his graduation in English literature and Journalism at Prajyoti Niketan College. He made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan. His first Malayalam film was Bombay March 12 opposite Mammootty. This role earned him several awards for best debut.

Career highlights His career milestones Mukundan's career took off after his role in the 2012 film Mallu Singh. He then starred in Ezham Suryan, I Love Me, and Ithu Pathiramanal. His foray into Tollywood began with Janatha Garage, one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2016. His performance in Malikappuram (2022) earned him critical acclaim and established him as a leading star in Malayalam cinema.

Recent achievements Recent success 'Marco' and upcoming projects Mukundan's 2024 film Marco, a violent action thriller, was a major success. The film reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Although talks of a sequel were marred due to "negativity" around the excessive violence, Mukundan expressed satisfaction with Marco's performance in the Hindi market. Now, he is set to take on a new role in the biopic Maa Vande.