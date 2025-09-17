Unni Mukundan to play PM Modi in biopic 'MAA VANDE'
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, known for his role in the hit movie Marco, will play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic titled MAA VANDE. The film will be produced by Silver Cast Creations and is set to release across India. It will also be dubbed in English. The announcement was made on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday on Wednesday.
Film will focus on PM's relationship with his mother
MAA VANDE will chronicle PM Modi's life from childhood to his rise as a national leader. The film will pay special attention to his relationship with his mother, Heeraben Modi, and how her love inspired him throughout his life. The movie was teased by the makers on Tuesday.
'A vision rooted in our land, rising for the world'
Crew members and their previous work
The film will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, with cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar ISC, known for his work on Baahubali and Eega. Composer Ravi Basrur will provide the music, while Sreekar Prasad will handle editing. The production design is by Sabu Cyril, and the action choreography is by King Solomon. According to the makers, the truly pan-Indian film will be available in all Indian languages.