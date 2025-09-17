'Thandakaaranyam' preview: Kalaiyarasan's political drama arrives in theaters this Friday
Thandakaaranyam, a new Tamil film directed by Athiyan Athirai and backed by director Pa Ranjith, arrives in theaters this Friday, September 19.
The story follows Kalaiyarasan's character as he serves in the military and realizes that officials are scheming a larger scandal affecting indigenous tribes living in the forests.
VR Dinesh joins him in the lead, with the plot diving into both personal and political battles.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, you'll see Riythvika and Shabeer Kallarakkal.
The film runs for two hours and 10 minutes (U/A rating), with music by Justin Prabhakaran and visuals from cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja.
Selva RK handles editing while T Ramalingam takes care of art direction—so expect a solid team behind this thought-provoking drama.