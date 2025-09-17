'Thandakaaranyam' preview: Kalaiyarasan's political drama arrives in theaters this Friday Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Thandakaaranyam, a new Tamil film directed by Athiyan Athirai and backed by director Pa Ranjith, arrives in theaters this Friday, September 19.

The story follows Kalaiyarasan's character as he serves in the military and realizes that officials are scheming a larger scandal affecting indigenous tribes living in the forests.

VR Dinesh joins him in the lead, with the plot diving into both personal and political battles.