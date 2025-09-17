'Good Bad Ugly' removed from Netflix amid Ilaiyaraaja copyright battle

The Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, starring actor Ajith Kumar , has been removed from Netflix due to a copyright infringement suit filed by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja . The film was taken down late Tuesday after the court intervened in the ongoing legal battle. The composer had alleged that his old compositions Ottha Ruba Tharen, Ilamai Idho Idho, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi were used in the film without his consent.

Legal battle Court intervened after producers failed to submit necessary details Ilaiyaraaja had approached the court demanding an apology and compensation. He filed a copyright infringement case against the makers of Good Bad Ugly, claiming that his songs were used without proper authorization or royalty settlement. The Madras High Court intervened after the producers failed to submit the necessary details regarding permission for using Ilaiyaraaja's compositions in their film. This led to Netflix removing Good Bad Ugly from its platform on Tuesday.

Film details About 'Good Bad Ugly' Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil action drama that stars Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Das, and Sunil. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film was released in theaters earlier this year and later made its OTT debut on Netflix. The story revolves around a former gangster who returns to his past ways to help his son come out of a fake case. It was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films this year, collecting approximately ₹212 crore worldwide.