Man arrested for stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of unreleased music and sensitive information from a vehicle belonging to two members of Beyoncé 's touring crew. The incident occurred on July 8, just days before the singer's Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta. However, despite the arrest, authorities have yet to recover hard drives containing the stolen music.

Arrest details The suspect has been identified as Kelvin Evans The suspect, identified as Kelvin Evans, has been booked into Atlanta's Fulton County jail on charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, stating Evans has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Theft details Stolen suitcases contained unreleased music and sensitive information The break-in occurred at a parking garage in Atlanta, where Evans allegedly stole two suitcases from a rented Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue. The stolen suitcases reportedly contained unreleased music by the singer, plans for her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour, and other "personal sensitive information." The initial police complaint for theft reported the loss of clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones, too.

Investigation progress The investigation was aided by Apple's 'Find My' feature The investigation into the theft was aided by Apple's "Find My" feature, which helped track down the suspect using the stolen AirPods. Additionally, parking garage cameras captured footage of a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates being used during the theft. The vehicle's owner later revealed that she had rented it out to her mother to help pay her bills, leading authorities to Evans, who happens to be her uncle.

Suspicious behavior Evans was seen taking bags out of the car While returning the vehicle, Evans allegedly asked his niece to meet him at her aunt's home to drop off four black bags. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex recorded Evans, his niece, and a child taking the bags out of the car. He then returned the car and left on his bicycle, raising further suspicions about his involvement in the theft.