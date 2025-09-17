Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' earns ₹56.75 crore in India
Teja Sajja's action-fantasy film Mirai is off to a flying start, earning ₹56.75 crore within five days of its September 12 release.
The movie opened strong with ₹13 crore on Day 1 and has kept up the momentum, pulling in another ₹5.75 crore on Tuesday alone.
'Mirai' is a visual treat for audiences
Mirai stands out for its mix of ancient mythology and superhero vibes, plus eye-catching VFX that have really clicked with audiences.
Alongside Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Shriya Saran star as the story follows Vedha (Sajja) protecting sacred texts from a menacing villain.
With Dharma Productions bringing it to Hindi audiences, Mirai continues its strong box office performance—but Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 drops on September 19, so all eyes are on whether Mirai can keep up its winning streak.